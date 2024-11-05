Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JENOPTIK Aktie [Valor: 43359082 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601]
05.11.2024 19:08:20

EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Delayed upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry expected: Financial targets for 2025 postponed by one year / Revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 confirmed

JENOPTIK
22.43 CHF -4.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
JENOPTIK AG: Delayed upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry expected: Financial targets for 2025 postponed by one year / Revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 confirmed

05-Nov-2024 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delayed upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry expected: Financial targets for 2025 postponed by one year / Revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 confirmed

The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG currently assumes that the cyclical upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry will take place later than originally expected and that the present high level of overall market uncertainty will continue.

For fiscal year 2024, the Group confirms its previous revenue and earnings guidance based on its continued good order backlog, with revenue growth expected in the mid-single-digit percentage range (2023: 1,066.0 million euros) and an EBITDA margin of 19.5 to 20.0 percent (2023: 19.7 percent), including an expected burden of around 0.5 percentage points for the relocation to the new semiconductor site in Dresden. However, order intake in 2024 is likely to be slightly below the prior year's level.

Jenoptik had previously targeted revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent for fiscal year 2025. Due in particular to the expected delay in the upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry, these targets are now expected to be achieved in 2026.

Potential portfolio changes are not considered in these guidance figures.

Jenoptik will publish its business figures for the first nine months of the current year on November 12, 2024.

If you have any questions, please contact:
JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations
Andreas Theisen                                               Sabine Barnekow
Head of Investor Relations                                Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +49 3641 65-2291                           Telephone: +49 3641 65-2156
Email: andreas.theisen@jenoptik.com                 Email: sabine.barnekow@jenoptik.com

 


End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2023055

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2023055  05-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

