EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Delayed upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry expected: Financial targets for 2025 postponed by one year / Revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 confirmed

The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG currently assumes that the cyclical upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry will take place later than originally expected and that the present high level of overall market uncertainty will continue.



For fiscal year 2024, the Group confirms its previous revenue and earnings guidance based on its continued good order backlog, with revenue growth expected in the mid-single-digit percentage range (2023: 1,066.0 million euros) and an EBITDA margin of 19.5 to 20.0 percent (2023: 19.7 percent), including an expected burden of around 0.5 percentage points for the relocation to the new semiconductor site in Dresden. However, order intake in 2024 is likely to be slightly below the prior year's level.



Jenoptik had previously targeted revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent for fiscal year 2025. Due in particular to the expected delay in the upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry, these targets are now expected to be achieved in 2026.



Potential portfolio changes are not considered in these guidance figures.



Jenoptik will publish its business figures for the first nine months of the current year on November 12, 2024.



