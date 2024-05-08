Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.05.2024 14:22:48

EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE decides to launch share buyback program

IONOS
23.90 EUR -5.72%
EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
IONOS Group SE decides to launch share buyback program

08-May-2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe / Berlin, May 8, 2024. The Management Board of IONOS Group SE resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program and to acquire up to 850,000 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.6% of the share capital of EUR 140,000,000) via the stock exchange. The volume of the buyback program amounts to a total of up to EUR 25 million (excluding associated costs). The buyback program is to be carried out from mid-May 2024 until 28 February 2025 at the latest. The buy-back will primarily be used to fulfil obligations from the employee share option program from before the IPO, but can be used for all purposes covered by the authorization of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on 26 January 2023.

IONOS Group SE is hereby making use of the authorization issued by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on 26 January 2023, according to which treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, of the company's share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until 31 August 2026.

No treasury shares have been acquired so far based on this authorization and the company does not currently hold any treasury shares.

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, last amended on 13 December 2023, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. IONOS Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.

 

Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
Phone: +49 721 50957968
press@ionos-group.com


Investor Relations:
Stephan Gramkow
Phone: +49 721 50957097
investor-relations@ionos-group.com

 



End of Inside Information

08-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
E-mail: info@ionos-group.com
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
WKN: A3E00M
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1898843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1898843  08-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898843&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

