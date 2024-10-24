EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2024 financial year



24-Oct-2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2024 financial year



Passau, October 24, 2024 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846; WKN 587484) has reviewed its forecast for the current financial year and revised its guidance for 2024. Instead of Group sales at the lower end of the EUR 80.00 million to EUR 95.0 million range, sales are now expected to be between EUR 70.0 million and EUR 75.0 million. On the earnings side, the lower sales result in an operating loss, despite optimization of inventories and cost savings. So far, a positive EBIT margin of between 0% and 2.5% had been anticipated.

The revision of the forecast is due to the persistently negative business environment in both the Mobility segment and the Industry & Infrastructure segment. In order to reduce dependence on individual products and sectors of industry, in July 2024 InTiCa decided on a strategic expansion of its product portfolio and extension of its expertise as a solution provider to further market areas. Although positive effects are visible, they are not sufficient in the short term to offset the continued clear reduction in order offtake by automotive customers in the third quarter and the considerable reduction in planned demand in the photovoltaic and charging station markets.

InTiCa Systems SE will provide extensive information on the development so far this year and the outlook in its report on the first nine months, which will be published on November 29, 2024.



InTiCa Systems SE



The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.