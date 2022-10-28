SMI 10'705 0.0%  SPI 13'645 -0.2%  Dow 32'033 0.6%  DAX 13'138 -0.6%  Euro 0.9904 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'585 -0.5%  Gold 1'648 -0.9%  Bitcoin 20'073 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9957 0.5%  Öl 96.6 -0.1% 
INNODIO Aktie [Valor: 119176738 / ISIN: DE000A3DCV25]
28.10.2022 12:59:11

EQS-Adhoc: INNODIO SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH

INNODIO
1.69 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: INNODIO SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/IPO
INNODIO SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH

28-Oct-2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN DE000A3DCV25

Innodio SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH

The Annual General Meeting of Innodio SE has resolved a capital increase against contribution in kind of all shares in Biohacks GmbH, Düsseldorf. Biohacks GmbH serves the growing functional foods market with its products under the SPIRIT brand. Further information can be found under Functional Foods & Bio Energy Drinks | BIOHACKS© (biohackscompany.com).

The value of the contribution in kind was estimated by an auditing company at approximately 102 million euro within the framework of a company valuation according to the capitalised earnings value method. Innodio SE will increase its share capital by up to 50 million euro by issuing up to 50 million new bearer shares. The excess amount will flow into the capital reserve and thereby increase the intrinsic value of the shares.

Furthermore, a new authorised capital of 12.5 million euro was approved and changes were made in the management. Jochen Heim, an experienced capital market expert, was appointed as the new Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors is completed with Peter Koch and Dr. Eva Gattnar from Biohacks (Switzerland) AG. The business address will be in Düsseldorf in the future.

Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2022

 

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INNODIO SE
Königsallee 60 F
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.innodio.com
ISIN: DE000A3DCV25
WKN: A3DCV2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1474699

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474699  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

