IMMOFINANZ Aktie [Valor: 42323363 / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2]
03.09.2024 16:48:27

EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Cash compensation for S IMMO AG's minority shareholders set to EUR 22.05 per share

IMMOFINANZ
29.60 EUR -8.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Investment
IMMOFINANZ AG: Cash compensation for S IMMO AG's minority shareholders set to EUR 22.05 per share

03-Sep-2024 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement 
Vienna, 3 September 2024

 

Cash compensation for S IMMO AG's minority shareholders
set to EUR 22.05 per share

 

IMMOFINANZ AG (“IMMOFINANZ”) announces that, today, IMMOFINANZ as the main shareholder has set the adequate cash compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders of S IMMO AG in the course of the initiated squeeze-out proceedings to EUR 22.05 per share.
 

PwC Advisory Services GmbH has prepared a valuation report as a basis for determining the cash compensation.


In the course of the squeeze-out proceedings, IMMOFINANZ together with the Management Board of S IMMO AG will submit the joint report pursuant to sec 3 para 1 of the Austrian Squeeze-Out Act (Gesellschafterausschlussgesetz – GesAusG). The accuracy of the joint report as well as the adequacy of the cash compensation are subject to an examination and confirmation by BDO Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft as court-appointed expert.


The squeeze-out shall be resolved upon at an Extraordinary General Meeting of S IMMO AG, which is planned to take place on 14 October 2024. The valuation report, the joint report on the intended squeeze-out pursuant to section 3 para 1 GesAusG and the other compulsory documents will be available on the website of S IMMO AG one month prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

 

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ owns more than 50% of the shares in S IMMO and fully consolidates this company. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 490 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://immofinanz.com

 

For additional information contact:
Simone Korbelius
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291
M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com


End of Inside Information

03-Sep-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1980837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1980837  03-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

