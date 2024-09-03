|
03.09.2024 16:48:27
EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Cash compensation for S IMMO AG's minority shareholders set to EUR 22.05 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Investment
Ad-hoc announcement
Cash compensation for S IMMO AG's minority shareholders
IMMOFINANZ AG (“IMMOFINANZ”) announces that, today, IMMOFINANZ as the main shareholder has set the adequate cash compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders of S IMMO AG in the course of the initiated squeeze-out proceedings to EUR 22.05 per share.
PwC Advisory Services GmbH has prepared a valuation report as a basis for determining the cash compensation.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ owns more than 50% of the shares in S IMMO and fully consolidates this company. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 490 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
End of Inside Information
03-Sep-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1980837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1980837 03-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
