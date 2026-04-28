Hypoport Aktie 3521872 / DE0005493365
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28.04.2026 18:43:44
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26
Berlin, April 28, 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 were evaluated.
On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26:
Group:
Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:
Financing Platforms segment:
Insurance Platforms segment:
Hypoport will publish its final Q1/26 results as planned on Monday, May 11, 2026.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestrasse 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317098
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2317098 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Hypoport SE
|
19:06
|Hypoport steigert EBIT und Rohertrag im 1. Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
18:43
|EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Rohertragswachstum und deutliche EBIT-Steigerung im ersten Quartal 2026 (EQS Group)
|
18:43
|EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26 (EQS Group)
|
09:42