Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’160 0.0%  SPI 18’538 -0.2%  Dow 49’184 0.0%  DAX 24’018 -0.3%  Euro 0.9244 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’836 -0.4%  Gold 4’595 -1.9%  Bitcoin 60’033 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7895 0.6%  Öl 110.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: UBS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Andritz zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: WACKER CHEMIE vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: adidas stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Porsche vz informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Hypoport Aktie 3521872 / DE0005493365

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.04.2026 18:43:44

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26

Hypoport
74.30 CHF -1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26

28-Apr-2026 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26

 

Berlin, April 28, 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 were evaluated.

 

On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26:

 

Group:

 

  • Gross profit: €71 million (Q1/25: €66 million)
  • EBIT: €12.1 million (Q1/25: €8.6 million)

 

 

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €43 million (Q1/25: €41 million)
  • EBIT: €13.7 million (Q1/25: €12.7 million)

 

 

Financing Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €18 million (Q1/25: €16 million)
  • EBIT: €2.1 million (Q1/25: €0.5 million)

 

 

Insurance Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €9 million (Q1/25: €8 million)
  • EBIT: €0.6 million (Q1/25: €0.2 million)

 


The positive development of the Group was therefore driven by all three operating segments.

 

Hypoport will publish its final Q1/26 results as planned on Monday, May 11, 2026.

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



End of Inside Information

28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestrasse 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2317098

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2317098  28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST