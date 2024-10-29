EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the third quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the third quarter of 2024



29-Oct-2024 / 07:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the third quarter of 2024

Berlin, 29 October 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the third quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:

Revenue Q3/24: +29% to €114 mn (Q3/23: €88 mn)

Gross profit Q3/24: +12% to €57 mn (Q3/23: €51 mn)

EBIT Q3/24: approx. €3.6 mn Euro (Q3/23: €-1.1 mn)

Revenue Q1-Q3/24: +24% to €332 mn (Q1-Q3/23: €267 mn)

Gross profit Q1-Q3/24: +11% to €170 mn (Q1-Q3/23: €153 mn)

EBIT Q1-Q3/24: approx. €11.5 mn (Q1-Q3/23: €-2.9 mn)

The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and earnings in the third quarter of 2024 was a significant year-on-year improvement in business development in private mortgage finance in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

In the Financing Platforms segment, revenue and earnings trends in the traditionally volatile business models of corporate finance (REM Capital) and loan brokerage for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi Finanz) were again weaker than expected in the third quarter of 2024.

As announced, Hypoport will publish its final Q1-Q3 results on Monday, 11 November 2024.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ