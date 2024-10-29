|
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the third quarter of 2024
Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the third quarter of 2024
Berlin, 29 October 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the third quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:
The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and earnings in the third quarter of 2024 was a significant year-on-year improvement in business development in private mortgage finance in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.
In the Financing Platforms segment, revenue and earnings trends in the traditionally volatile business models of corporate finance (REM Capital) and loan brokerage for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi Finanz) were again weaker than expected in the third quarter of 2024.
As announced, Hypoport will publish its final Q1-Q3 results on Monday, 11 November 2024.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
