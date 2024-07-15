Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’280 -0.7%  SPI 16’291 -0.8%  Dow 40’212 0.5%  DAX 18’591 -0.8%  Euro 0.9759 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 -1.2%  Gold 2’422 0.5%  Bitcoin 56’973 4.2%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 84.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

HUGO BOSS Aktie [Valor: 18789679 / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.07.2024 22:58:30

EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

finanzen.net zero HUGO BOSS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HUGO BOSS
40.48 CHF 4.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

15-Jul-2024 / 22:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metzingen, July 15, 2024

 

HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

HUGO BOSS updates its financial outlook for full year 2024, factoring in the persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that are dampening global consumer demand. These headwinds contributed to a further slowdown of industry growth, affecting the top- and bottom-line performance of HUGO BOSS in the second quarter. The overall market environment remained particularly challenging in key markets such as the UK and China.

On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted Group sales in the second quarter remained 1% below the prior-year level. Also in Group currency, sales declined 1%, amounting to EUR 1,015 million (Q2 2023: EUR 1,026 million). At the same time, operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter amounted to EUR 70 million on a preliminary basis (Q2 2023: EUR 121 million). Besides the overall softer sales trends, additional marketing investments (+21% to EUR 82 million; Q2 2023: EUR 68 million) and higher brick-and-mortar retail costs (+12% to EUR 238 million; Q2 2023: EUR 213 million) also contributed to the decline in EBIT. These factors were partially compensated by a robust improvement in gross margin in the second quarter (+50 basis points to a level of 62.9%; Q2 2023: 62.3%), as HUGO BOSS continues to successfully drive efficiencies along its global sourcing activities.

From a balance sheet perspective, HUGO BOSS further improved its cash position, with free cash flow amounting to EUR 143 million in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR 60 million). This development mainly reflects a further optimization of inventory levels, down 7% currency-adjusted year over year. Consequently, at 24.9%, inventories as a percentage of Group sales came in 340 basis points below the prior-year level (June 30, 2023: 28.3%). At the same time, capital expenditure was up 14% totaling EUR 76 million in the three-month period (Q2 2023: EUR 66 million).

Against the backdrop of the second quarter performance as well as ongoing uncertainties regarding the future development of global consumer sentiment, HUGO BOSS adjusts its financial outlook for fiscal year 2024. Management now expects Group sales to increase by +1% to +4% in Group currency to an amount of around EUR 4.20 billion to EUR 4.35 billion (previously: sales to increase between +3% and +6% to around EUR 4.30 billion to EUR 4.45 billion). This includes the expectation of currencies having a slightly negative impact on top-line development in 2024. At the same time, HUGO BOSS now expects EBIT for full year 2024 to develop in a range of ‑15% to +5%, amounting to around EUR 350 million to EUR 430 million (previously: EBIT to increase by +5% to +15% to around EUR 430 million to EUR 475 million), thus taking into account the overall market volatility.

HUGO BOSS will publish its full set of second quarter results on August 1, 2024.

 

If you have any questions, please contact:

 

Christian Stöhr

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-87563

E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com



End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1946671  15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946671&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten