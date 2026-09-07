HORNBACH Aktie 1944196 / DE0006083405
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07.09.2026 19:19:13
EQS-Adhoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Sales and Adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 above prior-year level – FY outlook maintained
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Sales and Adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 above prior-year level – FY outlook maintained
Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, September 7, 2026
Based on preliminary figures, net sales of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0006083405) increased by 7.3% to EUR 1,813.7 million (Q2 2025/26: EUR 1,689.9 million) in Q2 2026/27 (June 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026), driven by robust customer demand and a positive calendar effect of +1.3 business days. As a result of the corresponding gross profit growth, adjusted EBIT rose by 12.8% to EUR 124.6 million despite ongoing cost pressure (Q2 2025/26: EUR 110.5 million).
The development of net sales and adjusted EBIT in the 6-months period (March 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026) is in line with the full-year forecast published on May 19, 2026. Given ongoing geopolitical risks and their potential impact on, among others, consumer sentiment as well as sourcing and logistics costs, the Group continues to expect net sales for the 2026/27 financial year at or slightly above* the prior-year level of EUR 6,433.9 million and adjusted EBIT at** the 2025/26 level of EUR 264.7 million.
Guidance nomenclature:
* Sales: “At previous year's level” = -2% to +2% | “Slight” = +/- 2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = changes of = > +/-6%.
The final financial results for Q2/6M 2026/27 will be published on September 29, 2026. A conference call for investors and analysts will also be held on that day.
Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/alternative-key-performance-indicators
Contact:
Antje Kelbert
Head of Investor Relations
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
antje.kelbert@hornbach.com
End of Inside Information
07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstrasse 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE0006083405
|WKN:
|608340
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|EQS News ID:
|2395212
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2395212 07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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