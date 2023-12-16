Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HomeToGo Aktie [Valor: 59631761 / ISIN: LU2290523658]
16.12.2023 05:32:42

EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH

HomeToGo
2.60 EUR 0.39%
EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Takeover
HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH

16-Dec-2023 / 05:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH

Luxembourg, 16 December 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that today a subsidiary of the Company has signed purchase agreements for the acquisition of a majority stake in two leading specialist providers of thematic travel and hotels for short trips in the DACH market, KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH. As a result of the transaction, HomeToGo will hold a 51% majority stake in the combined business. The combined business will include brands such as kurz-mal-weg.de, kurzurlaub.de and kurzurlaub.at, which provide thematic travel bundled with hotel offerings for short trips with a focus on vacation destinations in Germany and neighboring countries, thereby complementing HomeToGo’s existing offering.

HomeToGo agreed to a consideration paid of around €31M, of which approximately €6M will be paid with Class A Shares of HomeToGo SE (financed through existing treasury shares). The purchase price is subject to a customary adjustment mechanism. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in early January 2024 with full consolidation by HomeToGo SE as of 1 January 2024.

In the calendar year 2023, the acquired businesses expect to generate unaudited pro-forma revenues of around €30M according to German GAAP (HGB) and an unaudited pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as pro-forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and adjustments divided by pro-forma revenues) of more than 25%.


Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com 
Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, “goal” or “target” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



End of Inside Information

16-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1797403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1797403  16-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

