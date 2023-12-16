|
16.12.2023 05:32:42
EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Takeover
HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH
Luxembourg, 16 December 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that today a subsidiary of the Company has signed purchase agreements for the acquisition of a majority stake in two leading specialist providers of thematic travel and hotels for short trips in the DACH market, KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH. As a result of the transaction, HomeToGo will hold a 51% majority stake in the combined business. The combined business will include brands such as kurz-mal-weg.de, kurzurlaub.de and kurzurlaub.at, which provide thematic travel bundled with hotel offerings for short trips with a focus on vacation destinations in Germany and neighboring countries, thereby complementing HomeToGo’s existing offering.
HomeToGo agreed to a consideration paid of around €31M, of which approximately €6M will be paid with Class A Shares of HomeToGo SE (financed through existing treasury shares). The purchase price is subject to a customary adjustment mechanism. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in early January 2024 with full consolidation by HomeToGo SE as of 1 January 2024.
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, “goal” or “target” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
End of Inside Information
16-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1797403
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1797403 16-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
