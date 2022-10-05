EQS-Adhoc: home24 SE: Business combination agreement entered into with XXXLutz and increase of the share capital by 10%

EQS-Ad-hoc: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Offer/Capital Increase

home24 SE: Business combination agreement entered into with XXXLutz and increase of the share capital by 10%



05-Oct-2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, October 5, 2022 Today, home24 SE (the Company) (ISIN DE000A14KEB5) has entered into a business combination agreement (the Agreement) with the Austrian XXXLutz KG (XXXLutz) and its Austrian subsidiary, RAS Beteiligungs GmbH (the Bidder). The Agreement is based on the Bidders intention, announced today, to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (the Offer) for all outstanding shares in the Company (the home24 Shares) against payment of a consideration of EUR 7.50 per home24 Share (the Offer Price). The Offer Price represents a premium of 124% to the XETRA closing price on October 4, 2022 and a premium of 142% on the volume-weighted average share price over the last three months.

By entering into the Agreement and by consummation of the Offer, the parties intend to bundle their successful business models. Thereby, the growth strategy of home24 will be supported in a long-term, strategic and financially sustainable manner and, in particular, the market position of home24 as a pure-play home & living e-commerce destination will be further strengthened and expanded. XXXLutz is also committed to home24 continuing to be managed under its own responsibility and by the current management team. In addition, the Companys headquarters will remain in Berlin. The existing corporate structure and the main locations of the home24 group as well as the core brands of the home24 group, including home24 and Butlers, will be maintained as independent brands. Against this background, the management board and the supervisory board of the Company welcome the Offer and plan to support it, subject to their duties of care and their fiduciary duties and the review of the offer document to be published by the Bidder. At this time, they consider it to be in the best interest of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The Offer will be subject only to merger control clearances, the non-opening of insolvency proceedings in respect of the Company and its subsidiary Mobly S.A. and the non-implementation of certain capital measures by the Company. The Bidder has already received irrevocable tender commitments in relation to the Offer inter alia from several major shareholders.

In the Agreement, the Bidder has also undertaken to subscribe to a capital increase of the Company independently of the Offer. The management board of the Company has therefore resolved today, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company by approximately 10% against cash contributions, making use of the Authorized Capital 2022 and excluding the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders (the Capital Increase). The 3,046,366 new shares will be subscribed exclusively by RAS Beteiligungs GmbH at a price of EUR 7.50 per new share i.e. the Offer Price. The new shares will have the same dividend rights as all other shares of the Company and will be included in the existing quotation of the Companys shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a timely manner. The Company expects gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 23 million from the Capital Increase.

By way irrevocable undertakings with certain major shareholders of the Company, together with home24 Shares that will be issued for the Capital Increase and share purchases as well as other instruments, the Bidder and its parent XXXLutz KG have secured in total c. 60% of the Companys future share capital.

Finally, it is agreed in the Agreement that the Bidder will not enter into a domination or profit and loss transfer agreement with the Company for a period of three years after consummation. The Bidder is considering a Delisting of the home24 Shares from the stock exchange following consummation of the Offer.



Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

*************

