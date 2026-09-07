EQS-Adhoc: hGears AG: Management of German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH files for insolvency proceedings under self-administration due to illiquidity

EQS-Ad-hoc: hGears AG / Key word(s): Other

hGears AG: Management of German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH files for insolvency proceedings under self-administration due to illiquidity



07-Sep-2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST

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hGears AG: Management of German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH files for insolvency proceedings under self-administration due to illiquidity

Schramberg, 7 September 2026 – The Management Board of hGears AG announces that the management of its German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH today filed an application with the Local Court of Rottweil for the opening of insolvency proceedings under self-administration. The reason for this step is hGears GmbH’s inability to meet its payment obligations due to insufficient production volumes and a cost base that is too high for the current level of business.

The proceedings exclusively concern hGears Schramberg GmbH. hGears AG and the other companies of the hGears Group are currently not affected. The aim of the proceedings is to advance the necessary restructuring of the Schramberg site within an orderly legal framework and to create the conditions for a viable future setup. It is planned that the business operations of hGears Schramberg GmbH will continue following the filing of the application for the opening of insolvency proceedings.

hGears AG is currently assessing the impact on its assets, financial position and results of operations. A domination agreement exists between hGears Schramberg GmbH and hGears AG. In connection with the insolvency proceedings, this may in principle result in financial effects for hGears AG, the nature and extent of which will depend on the further course of the proceedings.

hGears AG will inform the capital market of any material further developments in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Contact:

hGears AG

Christian Weiz

Head of Investor Relations

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

T: +49 (7422) 566 222

E: christian.weiz@hgears.com