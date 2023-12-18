EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'145 -0.4%  SPI 14'583 -0.5%  Dow 37'321 0.0%  DAX 16'632 -0.7%  Euro 0.9488 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'515 -0.8%  Gold 2'022 0.2%  Bitcoin 35'909 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8685 -0.2%  Öl 78.9 2.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Top News
Vontobel-Aktie schwächer: Vontobel-Präsident verteidigt neue Doppelspitze
BioNTech-Aktie stabil: BioNTech setzt bei Impfstoffproduktion in Afrika nicht auf Tempo
Delivery Hero-Aktie gibt nach: Delivery Hero baut weitere Stellen ab - Schliessung von 2 Tech-Hubs geplant
thyssenkrupp Nucera-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Anlaufkosten für Wasserelektrolyse belasten in 2023/24
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefer: Rheinmetall liefert weitere Artilleriemunition an die Ukraine
Suche...
0% Kommission
HELMA Aktie [Valor: 2688389 / ISIN: DE000A0EQ578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2023 16:31:41

EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

finanzen.net zero HELMA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HELMA
61.57 CHF 16.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Financing
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

18-Dec-2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

Lehrte, 18 December 2023 - As announced by HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 / WKN A0EQ57) in the ad hoc announcement dated December 8, 2023, the negotiated financial restructuring agreement has now been signed. Based on current planning, this provides HELMA Eigenheimbau AG with a reliable basis for its business activities and the realignment of the company during the restructuring period until the end of 2027.

On the debt side, the financial restructuring agreement provides in particular for the adjustment of loan and repayment structures of the existing promissory note loans and working capital credit lines, interest deferral options and the prolongation of project financing. On the equity side, the previously announced capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights will support the financial restructuring with a nominal contribution of EUR 3.2 million to the share capital. In addition, the company has undertaken in the restructuring agreement not to propose any dividends or other distributions to shareholders during the restructuring period.

As already announced, the restructuring plan is to be announced shortly and subsequently published.

Investor relations contact:
Elaine Heise, Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-mail: ir@helma.de



End of Inside Information

18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1797393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1797393  18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu HELMA AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen