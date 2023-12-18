EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Financing

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring



18-Dec-2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement on financial restructuring

Lehrte, 18 December 2023 - As announced by HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 / WKN A0EQ57) in the ad hoc announcement dated December 8, 2023, the negotiated financial restructuring agreement has now been signed. Based on current planning, this provides HELMA Eigenheimbau AG with a reliable basis for its business activities and the realignment of the company during the restructuring period until the end of 2027.

On the debt side, the financial restructuring agreement provides in particular for the adjustment of loan and repayment structures of the existing promissory note loans and working capital credit lines, interest deferral options and the prolongation of project financing. On the equity side, the previously announced capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights will support the financial restructuring with a nominal contribution of EUR 3.2 million to the share capital. In addition, the company has undertaken in the restructuring agreement not to propose any dividends or other distributions to shareholders during the restructuring period.

As already announced, the restructuring plan is to be announced shortly and subsequently published.

Investor relations contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-mail: ir@helma.de