EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Forecast

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast



26-Sep-2022 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces that it is adjusting its forecast for the 2022 financial year. The background to this is that a major subcontractor of the HELMA Group has filed for insolvency proceedings. This will have a significant impact on HELMA Eigenheimbau AG after review by the Management Board. In particular, revenues will be postponed until 2023. In addition, significant cost increases are to be expected.



Against this background, and also taking into account the possibility that new order intake in the second half of the year will be below target due to the current economic development, the Management Board now expects revenues of EUR 300 - 320 million (previously EUR 360 million) and EBT of EUR 20 million (previously EUR 30 million) for 2022.



IR contact:

Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221

E-Mail: ir@helma.de Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Netflix Inc. / Spotify 120866524 54.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. 120866525 49.00 % 15.50 % General Electric Co. / Schneider Electric S.A. / Siemens Energy AG. 120866526 49.00 % 15.00 % 26-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com