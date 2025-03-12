EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma Amends Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Contract

Heidelberg Pharma Amends Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty



13-March-2025 / 00:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement - Disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Heidelberg Pharma Amends Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty HealthCare Royalty and Heidelberg Pharma amend royalty financing agreement to provide for USD 20 million payment

Heidelberg Pharma extends cash runway into 2027 Ladenburg, Germany, 12 March 2025 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech Company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), and HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) today announced that they have signed an amendment to the royalty financing agreement entered into in March 2024. The March 2024 royalty financing agreement and current amendment cover the partial monetization of Heidelberg Pharma’s future royalties on the worldwide sales of TLX250-CDx, a radiopharmaceutical Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent for the diagnosis and characterization of clear cell renal cancer. Key terms of the amended agreement between Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx are as follows: Heidelberg Pharma will receive a payment of USD 20 million upon signature.

upon signature. The USD 15 million sales-based milestone for year 2025 is eliminated due to the delay of the potential market launch of TLX250-CDx; FDA approval could be granted by

27 August 2025.

27 August 2025. The originally agreed USD 75 million payment upon FDA approval of TLX250-CDx will be reduced to USD 70 million , with further reductions if FDA approval occurs after the end of 2025.

, with further reductions if FDA approval occurs after the end of 2025. The second tier of the two-tier escalating cap on cumulative royalties sold to HCRx has increased. When the escalating cap has been reached, royalty payments will return to Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx will receive a low single digit royalty tail percentage thereof. Based on the agreement with HCRx and expected incremental payments of USD 90 million to Heidelberg Pharma, the company anticipates an extended cash runway into 2027.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About TLX250-CDx

TLX250-CDx is a radiolabeled form of the antibody girentuximab which binds to the tumor-specific antigen CAIX on clear cell renal cell carcinomas. TLX250-CDx also has potential as a PET diagnostic imaging agent for other tumor types. Heidelberg Pharma developed the antibody up to a first completed Phase III clinical trial prior to licensing it to Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix), an Australian company based in Melbourne, in 2017. About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells. Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology. The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. ITAC™, ETAC™ are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. About HealthCare Royalty

HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) is a leading royalty acquisition company focused on commercial or near-commercial biopharmaceutical products. With offices in Stamford, Conn., San Francisco, Boston, London and Miami, HCRx has invested $5+ billion in over 90 biopharmaceutical products since inception. For more information, visit https://www.hcrx.com. HEALTHCARE ROYALTY® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC. HEALTHCARE ROYALTY® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg



Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt

Email: HeidelbergPharma@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 9621

IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. 13-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

