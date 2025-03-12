|
13.03.2025 00:31:01
EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma Amends Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Contract
Ad hoc announcement - Disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Heidelberg Pharma Amends Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty
Ladenburg, Germany, 12 March 2025 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech Company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), and HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) today announced that they have signed an amendment to the royalty financing agreement entered into in March 2024.
The March 2024 royalty financing agreement and current amendment cover the partial monetization of Heidelberg Pharma’s future royalties on the worldwide sales of TLX250-CDx, a radiopharmaceutical Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent for the diagnosis and characterization of clear cell renal cancer.
Key terms of the amended agreement between Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx are as follows:
Based on the agreement with HCRx and expected incremental payments of USD 90 million to Heidelberg Pharma, the company anticipates an extended cash runway into 2027.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About TLX250-CDx
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.
The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
ITAC™, ETAC™ are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
About HealthCare Royalty
HEALTHCARE ROYALTY® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
13-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2099748
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2099748 13-March-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AG
Analysen zu Heidelberg Pharma AG
Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊
Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg: SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zur Wochenmitte deutlich zu. An der Wall Street ging es in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Mittwoch letztlich uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}