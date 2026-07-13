Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’266 0.2%  SPI 20’065 0.2%  Dow 52’459 -0.3%  DAX 25’114 0.2%  Euro 0.9273 0.5%  EStoxx50 6’271 0.0%  Gold 3’988 -3.0%  Bitcoin 50’420 -2.3%  Dollar 1 0.7%  Öl 82.8 9.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Netflix-Bilanz am Donnerstag: Worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten
JMP Securities bleibt zuversichtlich: Darum übersteht die Microsoft-Aktie die Software-Flaute
Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt nach Short-Attacke: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
SpaceX-Aktie im Visier: Diese China-Warnung sollten Anleger jetzt ernst nehmen
Suche...

Hapag-Lloyd Aktie 29897750 / DE000HLAG475

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.07.2026 19:53:33

EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Hapag-Lloyd
110.86 CHF 3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

13-Jul-2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

On the back of recently strong market demand and the positive development in spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion (previously: USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion (previously: USD -1.5 to 0.5 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion (previously: EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion).

Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

 
Contact:
Bjoern-Michael Piesch
Senior Manager Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2837
Mobile +49 173 631-5479



End of Inside Information

13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2365102

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2365102  13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten