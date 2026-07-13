EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year



13-Jul-2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

On the back of recently strong market demand and the positive development in spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion (previously: USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion (previously: USD -1.5 to 0.5 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion (previously: EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion).

Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



Contact:

Bjoern-Michael Piesch

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Telephone +49 40 3001-2837

Mobile +49 173 631-5479