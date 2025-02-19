EQS-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Guidance for fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Forecast

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Guidance for fiscal year 2025



19-Feb-2025 / 18:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestraße 45, 47166 Duisburg, 19 February 2025

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Guidance for fiscal year 2025

The Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG today approved the following revenue and earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2025:

Income from rents and leases: EUR 87.5 – 89.0 million (Current guidance for fiscal year 2024: EUR 92.0 – 93.0 million)

(Current guidance for fiscal year 2024: EUR 92.0 – 93.0 million) Funds from operations (FFO): EUR 44.0 – 46.0 million (Current guidance for fiscal year 2024: EUR 50.0 – 51.0 million)

The expected reduction in income from rents and leases compared to the previous year is mainly due to the disposal of portfolio properties and the anticipated signing of a sales contract for another property in the short term. The cumulative transaction volume is expected to amount to approximately EUR 47 million.

The currently projected decline in the operating result (FFO) is, on the one hand, due to the reduced rental income as a result of the completed or upcoming property disposals. On the other hand, the reduction is caused by higher maintenance and personnel expenses as well as costs in connection with the implementation of strategic and regulatory projects compared to the previous year.

As the timing and volume of a possible reinvestment of the proceeds from the property sales and the resulting positive effects on revenue and operating income are difficult to forecast at the present time, the company has not included potential future property purchases in its forecast. In addition, no further selective property disposals were taken into account, which may be initiated in the further course of the year as part of the active portfolio management.

Notwithstanding the existing uncertainties regarding this year’s revenue and earnings development and considering the business development according to plan in the 2024 financial year, the Management Board intends to propose to the 2025 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend on previous year’s level of EUR 0.48 per share.

In view of the reduced revenue and earnings outlook for the 2025 financial year and the increasing costs that are also expected in the medium term, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will review the company's dividend policy, which could potentially result in an adjusted distribution strategy.

The company will communicate further information on the aforementioned property disposals and the forecast assumptions as part of the publication of its preliminary business figures for 2024 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

HAMBORNER REIT AG

The Management Board

Contact:

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Investor Relations, Financing & Corporate Communications

info@ir.hamborner.de

+49 (0)203 5440532

DISCLAIMER

This notification has been issued by HAMBORNER REIT AG (hereinafter "HAMBORNER") solely for information purposes. This notification may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of HAMBORNER ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from HAMBORNER's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by HAMBORNER and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should therefore not be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this notification was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this notification to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. HAMBORNER accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the notification, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. HAMBORNER does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this notification. HAMBORNER is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this notification or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this notification.