HAMBORNER REIT Aktie [Valor: 59749334 / ISIN: DE000A3H2333]
19.12.2023 13:44:18

EQS-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected de-crease in the portfolio valuation as of 31 December 2023

HAMBORNER REIT
6.49 CHF 1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected de-crease in the portfolio valuation as of 31 December 2023

19-Dec-2023 / 13:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected decrease in the portfolio valuation as of 31 December 2023

HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestraße 45, 47166 Duisburg, 19 December 2023

The valuation of HAMBORNER REIT AG's real estate portfolio is currently being carried out by the external appraiser Jones Lang LaSalle. According to an indicative draft assessment and based on current knowledge, the market value of the real estate portfolio (like-for-like) is expected to decrease by 4.5% to 5.5% compared to the latest value determined (30 June 2023). The currently expected decline in the value of the real estate portfolio is focused on a negative value development of the office portfolio.

The result of the analysis of the indicative draft assessment leads to an adjustment in the full year guidance relating to the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The company has so far assumed a decrease in the NAV per share compared to year-end 2022 of 7.0% to 12.0%. The company now expects that the NAV per share as of 31 December 2023 will be in a range between 15.0% and 17.0% below the level of the previous year (31 December 2022: EUR 11.86).

The property valuation by the external appraiser is still in the process of being carried out and the final annual results for the 2023 financial year, which will also influence the NAV per share, are not yet available at this point in time. The final development of the NAV per share for the 2023 financial year may therefore deviate from the aforementioned forecast.

HAMBORNER REIT AG

The Management Board

Notifying Person:

Christoph Heitmann
Head of Investor Relations, Financing & Corporate Communications
info@ir.hamborner.de
+49 (0)203 5440532



End of Inside Information

19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: 0203/54405-0
Fax: 0203/54405-49
E-mail: info@hamborner.de
Internet: www.hamborner.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2333
WKN: A3H233
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1800201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1800201  19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

