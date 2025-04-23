EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX Group SCA: Issuance of a Convertible Loan and a Comfort Letter; Planning of a Capital Increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

H2APEX Group SCA: Issuance of a Convertible Loan and a Comfort Letter; Planning of a Capital Increase



23-Apr-2025 / 20:42 CET/CEST

H2APEX Group SCA – Ad hoc notification from 23 April 2025



Grevenmacher, 23. April 2025 / 8:10 p.m. CEST – H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX") as borrower today entered into a EUR 20,000,000 loan agreement with its shareholder Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS. The loan is unsecured and bears interest of 7%. The loan agreement includes the right of the lender to convert the loan amount (plus interest accrued) into shares of H2APEX at a conversion price of EUR 2.20 per share.

Furthermore, an investor of the Atlan Group, which holds about 36.50% of H2APEX’s share capital, granted H2APEX a comfort letter for an additional EUR 15,000,000.

To establish a solid basis for the further development of its business model, H2APEX is preparing a capital increase with targeted gross issuing proceeds of EUR 30,000,000. Under the current plans, the capital increase will be implemented in June 2025 with a subscription price of EUR 2.20 per H2APEX share. Excluding pre-emption rights, the new shares will be placed with institutional investors. The conversion of the EUR 20,000,000 loan plus accrued interest is anticipated to become part of the capital increase. To the extent investors of the Atlan Group take part in the capital increase, its respective capital contributions will reduce its obligations under the comfort letter accordingly.

For further information:

Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com

H2APEX Group SCA

19, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Phone +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Stock exchange: Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)