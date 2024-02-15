EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX expected to receive substantial grant for large-scale 100 MW H2ERO project as part of Hy2Infra-IPCEI funding

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX expected to receive substantial grant for large-scale 100 MW H2ERO project as part of Hy2Infra-IPCEI funding

15-Feb-2024 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2APEX Group SCA – Ad-hoc- announcement 15 February 2024
 

 

 

Ad-hoc Announcement

H2APEX expected to receive substantial grant for large-scale 100 MW H2ERO project as part of Hy2Infra-IPCEI funding

Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, February 15, 2024 – GHS 2 GmbH ("GHS"), headquartered in Rostock/Laage, a wholly owned subsidiary of H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX"), was informed today that the European Commission has approved the Hy2Infra project ("Hy2Infra") – the third important project of common European interest ("IPCEI") in the hydrogen value chain. Hy2Infra comprises 33 projects from 32 companies from seven Member States, for which the participating Member States will provide public funding of up to EUR 6.9 billion.

Among the Hy2Infra projects to be funded is the large-scale 100 MW project H2ERO by H2APEX, for which GHS has applied for funding of approximately EUR 167 million. GHS has not yet received a corresponding grant notification from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection ("BMWK"), which however, according to the BMWK, will occur soon. It is therefore not yet possible for H2APEX to confirm that funding will be granted in the amount applied for and what the conditions of the funding may be.

The H2ERO project has an expected investment volume of EUR 213 million. Regular operation with an electrolysis capacity of 100 MW is expected in 2028. According to current plans, the hydrogen plant will have an annual production capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 tons of green hydrogen.



For further information:

Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com

H2APEX Group SCA

19, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Phone +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Stock exchange: Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)



End of Inside Information

15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@exceet.com
Internet: www.h2apex.com
ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819
WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1838537

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1838537  15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838537&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

