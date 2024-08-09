Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast for 2024 financial year adjusted

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast for 2024 financial year adjusted

09-Aug-2024 / 12:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Forecast for 2024 financial year adjusted

Ursensollen, August 9, 2024 – Based on the business trend to date, GRAMMER AG’s earnings performance has fallen short of expectations. This means that the current full year operating EBIT forecast of around EUR 75 million cannot be achieved from today’s point of view. The company now expects operating EBIT to come in at the same level as in the previous year (2023: EUR 56.8 million). Group revenue for the full year 2024 is expected to be slightly below the previous year’s level (2023: EUR 2,304.9 million) and therefore below the projected level of around EUR 2.3 billion.

GRAMMER AG’s adjusted forecast is primarily attributable to negative volume effects. Moreover, volatile plant capacity utilization, high costs for product launches and personnel as well as lower productivity also had an adverse impact on GRAMMER AG’s operating EBIT. The initiatives launched in the context of the Top 10 Measures program aimed at increasing the company’s profitability cannot fully compensate for these effects.

The interim report for the period from January to June 2024 will be published on August 14, 2024.

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG

 

Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com


End of Inside Information

09-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1965029

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1965029  09-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

