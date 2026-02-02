Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.02.2026 10:48:04

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level

02-Feb-2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level

Ursensollen, February 2, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) reports consolidated revenue of EUR 1.82 billion and operating EBIT of EUR 75.1 million (previous year: EUR 41.6 million). The expected result will be significantly better than the previously forecasted operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million with revenue at the previous year's level of around EUR 1.9 billion.

The increase in earnings is primarily attributable to developments in the fourth quarter. Operating EBIT in the final quarter of 2025 amounted to around EUR 25.1 million, significantly above the previous year's figure (EUR 3.6 million), revenue was at EUR 434.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR 449.7 million).

In particular, the EMEA region contributed to this positive development through consequent execution of the Top 10 measures, such as restructuring initiatives, efficiency increase programs, and cost compensation by customers.

GRAMMER AG will publish its complete annual financial statements and annual report for 2025 on March 27, 2026.
 

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG

 


Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com


End of Inside Information

02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269558

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2269558  02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

