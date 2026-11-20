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20.11.2026 21:36:44
EQS-Adhoc: Global Health Care AG: Board of Directors proposes sale of milon stake based on an equity value of EUR 23.3 million – subscription right for all shareholders
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Health Care AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Strategic corporate decision
Global Health Care AG: Board of Directors proposes sale of milon stake based on an equity value of EUR 23.3 million – subscription right for all shareholders – extraordinary General Meeting on 14 December 2026
Vaduz, 20 November 2026 – The Board of Directors of Global Health Care AG (ISIN share: LI1147158318, WKN: A3C7M8; ISIN bond 2024/2029: DE000A3L3V28), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to propose to an extraordinary General Meeting the sale of up to 100% of the shares in milon Holding GmbH. Supplementing the announcement of 18 November 2026, a decision has thus been taken on the proposal to be submitted to the General Meeting.
The sale is based on an equity value of EUR 23.3 million. This comprises the valuation result of EUR 13.5 million and the Company's waiver of shareholder loans to milon Holding GmbH with a nominal amount of EUR 9.8 million, which are transferred to it as purchase price consideration. All shareholders will receive a subscription right in proportion to their shareholding; this corresponds to a purchase price of approximately EUR 0.80 per share.
An anchor investor will acquire up to 30% of the shares together with a partial loan receivable with a nominal amount of EUR 6.5 million for a total purchase price of EUR 3.5 million in cash. The majority shareholder Maponos Holding AG will acquire up to 30% against the transfer of loan receivables with a nominal amount of EUR 7.71 million, of which EUR 0.72 million will accrue to the Company without consideration. Up to 30% will be acquired from assigned subscription rights by steuerprofi.at Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH, whose managing director is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. It will pay predominantly by offsetting loans to the Company of up to approximately EUR 4.1 million and, in return, will release its pledges over the shares.
As a result, the Company will receive cash of approximately EUR 4.3 million plus the payments from the exercise of subscription rights; its liabilities will additionally decrease by up to approximately EUR 4.1 million. The proceeds will be used to settle liabilities of the Company.
The extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 14 December 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the law office of RA Mag. Wolfgang Fürnschuss, Landstrasse 81, 9494 Schaan, Liechtenstein. The subscription right can be exercised exclusively at the General Meeting. The invitation, explanatory notes and draft resolutions will be available from 21 November 2026 at www.ems.ag.
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Health Care AG
|Schliessa 6
|9495 Triesen
|Liechtenstein
|Phone:
|+423 390 00 20
|E-mail:
|info@ghc.ag
|Internet:
|https://www.ghc.ag/
|ISIN:
|LI1147158318
|WKN:
|A3C7M8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|LEI Code:
|967600QYEHQ3QNGRQG20
|EQS News ID:
|2439898
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439898 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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