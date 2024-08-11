Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Global Fashion Group Aktie [Valor: 48524147 / ISIN: LU2010095458]
11.08.2024 08:17:40

EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: GFG AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

Global Fashion Group
0.20 EUR 5.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond/Agreement
Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: GFG AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

11-Aug-2024 / 08:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Disclosure of inside information according to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: GFG AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028

Luxembourg, 10 August 2024 – Global Fashion Group S.A. (the “Issuer” or “GFG”) announces that it has agreed today to repurchase EUR 110.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51) (the “Bonds”) from three institutional investors. 

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 85,000 plus accrued interest. The repurchased Bonds may be cancelled by the Company or held and resold.

Following the settlement of the repurchase, an aggregate principal amount of EUR 319.3 million or 85% of the Bonds issued will have been repurchased and EUR 55.7 million will remain outstanding and not held by the Issuer. GFG remains open to considering other opportunities to repurchase its remaining outstanding Bonds.

Person making the notification: Louise Pender, General Counsel & Company Secretary

 

For inquiries, please contact:

Saori McKinnon

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

investors@global-fashion-group.com

press@global-fashion-group.com


 


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions) or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in the United States or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state within the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in the United States.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three ecommerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to a market of 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG’s platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.

(ISIN: LU2010095458)


For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com

11-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investors@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1965339

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1965339  11-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

