Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’009 0.0%  SPI 15’979 0.0%  Dow 38’549 -0.1%  DAX 18’406 -1.1%  Euro 0.9674 -0.9%  EStoxx50 4’953 -1.0%  Gold 2’324 -1.1%  Bitcoin 62’958 2.2%  Dollar 0.8893 -0.7%  Öl 77.5 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: KI Firmen mit übertriebenem Optimismus - TUI mit Chancen
Ausblick: voestalpine gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Dienstagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags
Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Mittag
NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag schwächer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Global Fashion Group Aktie [Valor: 48524147 / ISIN: LU2010095458]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.06.2024 18:53:00

EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

finanzen.net zero Global Fashion Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Global Fashion Group
0.20 EUR -2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

04-Jun-2024 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

Luxembourg, 4 June 2024 – Global Fashion Group S.A. (the “Issuer” or “GFG”) announces that it has agreed today to repurchase EUR 9,800,000 in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51) (the “Bonds”) from an institutional investor.

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 75,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which is expected to amount to EUR 346 per Bond. The repurchased Bonds may be cancelled by the Company or held and resold.

Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 25 June 2024, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 165.7 million will be outstanding and not held by the Issuer. GFG continues to look at opportunities to reduce its outstanding Bonds.

Person making the notification: Andin Fonyonga, Group Head of Legal & Compliance

For inquiries, please contact:
Saori McKinnon
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
investors@global-fashion-group.com
press@global-fashion-group.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions) or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in the United States or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state within the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in the United States.

About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three ecommerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to a market of 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG’s platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.
(ISIN: LU2010095458)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com


End of Inside Information

04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
E-mail: investors@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1917973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1917973  04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917973&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
24.03.23 Global Fashion Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.22 Global Fashion Group Hold HSBC
09.11.22 Global Fashion Group Reduce Baader Bank
08.11.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
10:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
09:28 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Konjunkturdaten schwach
09:28 SMI setzt neues Jahreshoch
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 12‘000 Punkte knapp behauptet
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
03.06.24 Kapitalschutz und Rendite in einem
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
31.05.24 Why Does Crude Oil Track Soybean Oil, Diesel?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’524.95 19.39 NRSSMU
Short 12’800.77 13.36 SSCM8U
Short 13’250.67 8.87 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’008.94 04.06.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’540.00 19.57
Long 11’276.82 13.90 SRUBSU
Long 10’820.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Trump bekennt sich zu Bitcoin - Biden in der Kritik
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
GameStop-Aktie +21 Prozent: Roaring Kitty offenbart grosse GameStop-Beteiligung
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
UBS- und American Express-Aktien tiefer: Swisscard-Eigentümer CS und Amex führen Vertrag nicht fort
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
Meyer Burger-Verwaltungsrat beantragt Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 750:1 - Aktie fällt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten