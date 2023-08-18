EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP AGREES TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51)



Luxembourg, 18 August 2023 Global Fashion Group S.A. (the Issuer or GFG) announces that it has agreed today to repurchase EUR 74.6 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51) (the Bonds) from certain institutional investors. The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds not held by the Issuer is EUR 279.9 million as of today. The repurchased Bonds represent approximately 27% of the outstanding principal amount.

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 73,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which amounts to EUR 553.67 per Bond. The repurchased Bonds may be cancelled by the Company or held and resold.

Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 25 August 2023, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 205.3 million will be outstanding and not held by the Issuer. GFG continues to look at opportunities to reduce its outstanding Bonds.

Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel.

For inquiries, please contact:

Press / Communications

Jovana Lakcevic, PR & Communications Director

press@global-fashion-group.com Investor Relations

Saori McKinnon, Investor Relations & Strategy Manager

investors@global-fashion-group.com

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three ecommerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to over 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFGs platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.

