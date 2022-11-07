SMI 10'770 -0.2%  SPI 13'751 -0.1%  Dow 32'403 1.3%  DAX 13'579 0.9%  Euro 0.9870 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'717 0.8%  Gold 1'676 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'549 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9887 -0.9%  Öl 98.0 -0.8% 
Global Fashion Group Aktie [Valor: 48524147 / ISIN: LU2010095458]
07.11.2022 14:14:58

EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets

Global Fashion Group
1.78 EUR 5.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets

07-Nov-2022 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A.
(the Company or GFG)

Luxembourg, 7 November 2022: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets.  
                                                           
The Company is reporting its Q3 Results tomorrow and has determined that the CIS region will be reported as an asset held for sale. Consequently, GFG withdraws its guidance for the full year and its longer term targets which were prepared on the basis that the CIS region is consolidated in the results.

Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel 

Investor Relations:
Jo Britten
Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com 
 
Media Contact:
Jovana Lakcevic
Head of PR & Communications
press@global-fashion-group.com

Forward-looking Information
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.
 

07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1480753

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1480753  07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

