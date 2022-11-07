EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets



07-Nov-2022 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Global Fashion Group S.A.

(the Company or GFG)

Luxembourg, 7 November 2022: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets.



The Company is reporting its Q3 Results tomorrow and has determined that the CIS region will be reported as an asset held for sale. Consequently, GFG withdraws its guidance for the full year and its longer term targets which were prepared on the basis that the CIS region is consolidated in the results.



Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel



Investor Relations:

Jo Britten

Investor Relations Director

investors@global-fashion-group.com



Media Contact:

Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications

press@global-fashion-group.com



Forward-looking Information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets.The Company is reporting its Q3 Results tomorrow and has determined that the CIS region will be reported as an asset held for sale. Consequently, GFG withdraws its guidance for the full year and its longer term targets which were prepared on the basis that the CIS region is consolidated in the results.Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal CounselJo BrittenInvestor Relations Directorinvestors@global-fashion-group.comJovana LakcevicHead of PR & Communicationspress@global-fashion-group.comThis announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions. Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Adidas AG / Coca-Cola Co. / Samsung Electronics GDR 120866729 50.00 % 10.00 % 07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

