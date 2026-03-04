Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Global Fashion Group Aktie 48524147 / LU2010095458

04.03.2026 08:40:13

EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG launches up to EUR 3 million share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG launches up to EUR 3 million share buyback programme

04-March-2026 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 4 March 2026 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG” or the “Company”) has resolved today to initiate a share buyback programme. 

The programme covers the repurchase of up to 15 million shares of the Company with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to EUR 3 million euros.

The programme is expected to start on 9 March 2026 and to end by 26 February 2027 at the latest. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held in 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to 43,019,861 common GFG shares. This authorisation is scheduled to expire on 25 May 2026. A new buyback authorisation will be proposed at the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 20 May 2026. If the new authorisation is not approved, the buyback programme will end on 25 May 2026.

The repurchased shares are expected to be used to meet a proportion of GFG’s obligations under its share-based remuneration programmes to the employees and Management Board of GFG, and may be used in the future to reduce GFG’s issued share capital by cancelling repurchased shares. The Company reserves the right to terminate the share buyback programme.

The shares will be repurchased through the stock exchange and in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

An independent bank will carry out the repurchases and will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is legally obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in the buyback mandate.

Information on the transactions relating to the buyback programme will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on GFG’s website.

Person making the notification: Saori McKinnon, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

 

FURTHER INFORMATION

KPI and financial definitions, including alternative performance measures are available in the 2025 Annual Financial Report. 

For inquiries, please contact:

Saori McKinnon
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
investors@global-fashion-group.com
press@global-fashion-group.com

Forward-looking Information
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group (“GFG”) is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA. GFG exists to empower its people, customers and partners to express their true selves through fashion. GFG’s three ecommerce platforms - THE ICONIC, Dafiti and ZALORA - offer a curated assortment of international, local and own brands to a diverse market of 700 million consumers. Through a seamless and inspiring customer journey, powered by a blend of data-driven insights and local expertise, GFG’s platforms deliver an exceptional customer experience from discovery to delivery. GFG’s vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in its markets, and is committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything it does. (ISIN: LU2010095458)
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com



End of Inside Information

04-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +44 774 788 0338
E-mail: investors@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2283718

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2283718  04-March-2026 CET/CEST

