Gigaset Aktie [Valor: 321245 / ISIN: DE0005156004]
10.10.2024 21:28:04

EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted

Gigaset
0.04 EUR 94.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted

10-Oct-2024 / 21:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7
Bocholt, October 10th, 2024

Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted

Bocholt, October 10th, 2024, 21:26 hrs - The Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L. today learnt that the insolvency administrator in the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Gigaset AG i.L. has submitted an insolvency plan to the Münster Local Court.

The insolvency plan provides for a better position for the creditors. By bringing in a new investor, Gold Gear Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd ("Gold Gear"), the company is to be reorganized and continued as a going concern while preserving its legal status and stock exchange listing.

In this context, the company's share capital of EUR 132,455,896.00 is to be reduced by way of a cancellation of 16 shares and a subsequent simplified capital reduction at a ratio of 30:1 to EUR 4,415,196.00 and subsequently increased by EUR 15,584,804.00 to EUR 20,000,000.00. The increase is to be carried out by issuing 15,584,804 new no-par value registered preference shares with voting rights to the new investor Gold Gear against cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

Additional measures are being implemented to increase the insolvency dividend for the creditors. The insolvency plan contains the customary plan conditions and still requires the approval of the creditors' assembly and confirmation by the insolvency court.

Gigaset AG i.L.
The Management Board



End of Inside Information

10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
E-mail: ir@gst-ag.de
Internet: www.gst-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2006429

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2006429  10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gigaset

