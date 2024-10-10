|
10.10.2024 21:28:04
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement
Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted
Bocholt, October 10th, 2024, 21:26 hrs - The Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L. today learnt that the insolvency administrator in the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Gigaset AG i.L. has submitted an insolvency plan to the Münster Local Court.
Gigaset AG i.L.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@gst-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.gst-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2006429
