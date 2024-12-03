|
03.12.2024 23:45:28
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement
WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7
The following personnel changes have taken place in the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG i.L.:
Ms Barbara Münch, Mr Rainer-Christian Koppitz and Mr Andreas Tenhofen have today informed the Management Board that they will resign from their positions as Chairwoman and as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and as members of the Supervisory Board with two weeks’ notice. Until further notice, the Company's Supervisory Board will consist of the remaining members, Ms Jenny Pan, Mr Tom Hiss and Mr Jan Witt.
Gigaset AG i.L.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@gst-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.gst-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2043577
