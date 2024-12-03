Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gigaset Aktie [Valor: 321245 / ISIN: DE0005156004]
03.12.2024 23:45:28

EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board

Gigaset
0.04 EUR 15.25%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board

03-Dec-2024 / 23:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7


Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board
Bocholt, 3 December 2024, 23:45 o’clock

The following personnel changes have taken place in the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG i.L.:

Ms Barbara Münch, Mr Rainer-Christian Koppitz and Mr Andreas Tenhofen have today informed the Management Board that they will resign from their positions as Chairwoman and as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and as members of the Supervisory Board with two weeks’ notice. Until further notice, the Company's Supervisory Board will consist of the remaining members, Ms Jenny Pan, Mr Tom Hiss and Mr Jan Witt.

 

Gigaset AG i.L.
The Management Board



End of Inside Information

03-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
E-mail: ir@gst-ag.de
Internet: www.gst-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2043577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2043577  03-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2043577&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

