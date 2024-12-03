EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board



03-Dec-2024 / 23:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes to Supervisory Board

Bocholt, 3 December 2024, 23:45 o’clock The following personnel changes have taken place in the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG i.L.: Ms Barbara Münch, Mr Rainer-Christian Koppitz and Mr Andreas Tenhofen have today informed the Management Board that they will resign from their positions as Chairwoman and as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and as members of the Supervisory Board with two weeks’ notice. Until further notice, the Company's Supervisory Board will consist of the remaining members, Ms Jenny Pan, Mr Tom Hiss and Mr Jan Witt. Gigaset AG i.L.

The Management Board

