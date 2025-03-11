|
11.03.2025 18:46:10
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Insolvency
Ad hoc announcement
WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7
Gigaset AG i.L.: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met
Bocholt, 11 March 2025 [18:45 CET] – The insolvency administrator has informed the Management Board today that the conditions set out in the insolvency plan for Gigaset AG i.L., which was submitted by the insolvency administrator and unanimously adopted by the creditors' assembly on 5 November 2024, have not been fully met. It is therefore to be assumed that the competent Local Court – Insolvency Court – Münster has today refused to approve the insolvency plan of Gigaset AG i.L., although the corresponding decision has not yet been served.
Gigaset AG i.L.
The Management Board
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About Gigaset AG i.L.
In April 2024, Gigaset Communications GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gigaset AG i.L., transferred its business operations to Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset Technologies GmbH, which also owns the Gigaset brand, is part of the VTech Group and is no longer affiliated with Gigaset AG i.L.
Language:
|English
Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
E-mail:
|ir@gst-ag.de
Internet:
|www.gst-ag.de
ISIN:
|DE0005156004
WKN:
|515600
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|2098992
