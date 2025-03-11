EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Insolvency

Gigaset AG: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met



11-March-2025 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7 Gigaset AG i.L.: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met Bocholt, 11 March 2025 [18:45 CET] – The insolvency administrator has informed the Management Board today that the conditions set out in the insolvency plan for Gigaset AG i.L., which was submitted by the insolvency administrator and unanimously adopted by the creditors' assembly on 5 November 2024, have not been fully met. It is therefore to be assumed that the competent Local Court – Insolvency Court – Münster has today refused to approve the insolvency plan of Gigaset AG i.L., although the corresponding decision has not yet been served. Gigaset AG i.L. The Management Board



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Gigaset AG i.L. In April 2024, Gigaset Communications GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gigaset AG i.L., transferred its business operations to Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset Technologies GmbH, which also owns the Gigaset brand, is part of the VTech Group and is no longer affiliated with Gigaset AG i.L. 11-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

