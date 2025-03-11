Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’675 -2.6%  SPI 16’812 -1.9%  Dow 41’405 -1.2%  DAX 22’329 -1.3%  Euro 0.9633 0.9%  EStoxx50 5’310 -1.4%  Gold 2’919 1.2%  Bitcoin 71’644 3.4%  Dollar 0.8804 0.0%  Öl 69.6 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: Brenntag SE mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Grand City Properties vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: WACKER CHEMIE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: PUMA SE präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
21Shares: Pionier für Krypto-ETPs
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

NEU - das Trading Depot bereits +10.60% seit Januar im Plus - jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Gigaset Aktie [Valor: 321245 / ISIN: DE0005156004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
11.03.2025 18:46:10

EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met

Gigaset
0.03 EUR -5.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Insolvency
Gigaset AG: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met

11-March-2025 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Gigaset AG i.L.: Conditions of the insolvency plan not fully met

Bocholt, 11 March 2025 [18:45 CET] – The insolvency administrator has informed the Management Board today that the conditions set out in the insolvency plan for Gigaset AG i.L., which was submitted by the insolvency administrator and unanimously adopted by the creditors' assembly on 5 November 2024, have not been fully met. It is therefore to be assumed that the competent Local Court – Insolvency Court – Münster has today refused to approve the insolvency plan of Gigaset AG i.L., although the corresponding decision has not yet been served.

Gigaset AG i.L.

The Management Board

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Gigaset AG i.L.

In April 2024, Gigaset Communications GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gigaset AG i.L., transferred its business operations to Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset Technologies GmbH, which also owns the Gigaset brand, is part of the VTech Group and is no longer affiliated with Gigaset AG i.L.

11-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
E-mail: ir@gst-ag.de
Internet: www.gst-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2098992

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2098992  11-March-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gigaset

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten