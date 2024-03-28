EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE submits public share buyback offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

The Executive Board of GESCO SE resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back up to 500,000 no-par value registered shares of the Company ("GESCO Shares") at a purchase price per GESCO Share of EUR 17.80 (the "Offer Price") by way of a voluntary public share buyback offer ("Public Buyback Offer"). The Public Buyback Offer thus corresponds to up to 4.61% of the Company's statutory share capital.

With the Public Buyback Offer, the Executive Board is making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2020 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG. The treasury shares acquired on the basis of the Public Buyback Offer may be used for all purposes provided for in the authorisation.

The period for acceptance of the Public Buyback Offer begins on 11 April 2024, 0:00 hours (CET) and ends on 25 April 2024, 24:00 hours (CET), subject to any shortening or extension.

Further details of the Public Tender Offer can be found in the Company's offer document, which will be published on the Company's website at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations and subsequently in the Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de) prior to the commencement of the Acceptance Period.

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

