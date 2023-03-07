EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend

GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures 2022



07-March-2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Excellent business year even under difficult conditions

Sales rises to 582.2 million

Group net profit of 33.8 million exceeds previous year by 26%

Dividend proposal of the Management of EUR 1.00

In the financial year 2022 (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022), GESCO SE, which is listed in the Prime Standard, met its expectations for sales, which were last raised in October 2022, and slightly exceeded them in terms of earnings.

Group sales grew to 582.2 million, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year ( 488 million). Sales were thus in the upper range of the target range of 575 to 585 million. All GESCO Group segments contributed to the increase in sales.

At 49.4 million, EBIT exceeded the previous year by 11% (previous year: 44.6 million).

The consolidated net earnings after minority interests rose to 33.8 million, an increase of 26% over the previous year ( 26.9 million). The consolidated net earnings was thus slightly above the forecast range of 30.7 to 32.2 million. The Group tax rate in particular had a positive influence here.

Earnings per share amount to 3.12 (2021: 2.48). Against the backdrop of the planned inorganic growth, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today decided to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend in the amount of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share. The Annual General Meeting will take place in presence at the SANAA building at the World Heritage Site of the Zeche Zollverein in Essen on 12 June 2023.

The business figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. They have not yet been approved by the Supervisory Board. The Annual Report 2022 with the final figures will be published on 18 April 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.

On the same day at 11:00 a.m., an annual press conference will be broadcast live on the GESCO website, at which the Management Board will review the last financial year and explain the outlook for the current financial year.

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology and healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

