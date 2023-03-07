|
07.03.2023 21:05:34
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
In the financial year 2022 (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022), GESCO SE, which is listed in the Prime Standard, met its expectations for sales, which were last raised in October 2022, and slightly exceeded them in terms of earnings.
Group sales grew to 582.2 million, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year ( 488 million). Sales were thus in the upper range of the target range of 575 to 585 million. All GESCO Group segments contributed to the increase in sales.
At 49.4 million, EBIT exceeded the previous year by 11% (previous year: 44.6 million).
The consolidated net earnings after minority interests rose to 33.8 million, an increase of 26% over the previous year ( 26.9 million). The consolidated net earnings was thus slightly above the forecast range of 30.7 to 32.2 million. The Group tax rate in particular had a positive influence here.
Earnings per share amount to 3.12 (2021: 2.48). Against the backdrop of the planned inorganic growth, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today decided to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend in the amount of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share. The Annual General Meeting will take place in presence at the SANAA building at the World Heritage Site of the Zeche Zollverein in Essen on 12 June 2023.
The business figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. They have not yet been approved by the Supervisory Board. The Annual Report 2022 with the final figures will be published on 18 April 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.
On the same day at 11:00 a.m., an annual press conference will be broadcast live on the GESCO website, at which the Management Board will review the last financial year and explain the outlook for the current financial year.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology and healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
07-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1577089
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1577089 07-March-2023 CET/CEST
