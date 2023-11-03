Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gesco Aktie [Valor: 13790258 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201]
03.11.2023 18:12:35

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Preliminary figures for Q3 2023 and change in forecast for financial year 2023

Gesco
21.00 CHF 2.57%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
GESCO SE: Preliminary figures for Q3 2023 and change in forecast for financial year 2023

03-Nov-2023 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, Group sales in Q3 2023 amounted to around EUR 138.6 million (Q3 2022: EUR 144.1 million), resulting in preliminary Group sales of around EUR 430.7 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 435.4 million). Operating Group EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 totalled around EUR 8.3 million (Q3 2022: EUR 15.0 million). For the first nine months, the Group generated therefore Group EBIT of around EUR 31.2 million (9M 2022: EUR 40.8 million) before impairments.

The main reasons for the decline in sales and earnings are the effects of falling material prices and the continuing poor development in the construction industry. The subsidiaries AstroPlast Kunststofftechnik and Franz Funke Zerspanungstechnik are particularly affected by the difficult economic situation.

The market position of these subsidiaries does not yet fulfil GESCO's expectations and, in connection with the current economic developments in the construction industry, has led to non-cash impairment losses on the investments of approximately EUR 5 - 6 million in the Healthcare and Infrastructure Technology segment.

Business development in the 3rd quarter was therefore significantly weaker than planned. According to current estimates, the expected recovery in the second half of the year and especially in the fourth quarter will not materialise. This necessitates an adjustment to the previous forecast.

The persistently weak business momentum in recent weeks and the resulting need for balance sheet impairments have prompted the Executive Board to adjust the forecast for the current financial year. The Executive Board now expects consolidated sales of EUR 555 - 575 million for the 2023 financial year (previously: around EUR 600 - 620 million) and consolidated net income after minorities of around EUR 19.5 - 21.5 million (previously: EUR 32 - 34 million) after non-cash impairments of EUR 5 - 6 million.

The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 10 November 2023.

 

 

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

 

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de



End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1765143

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1765143  03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

