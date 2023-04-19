EQS-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial realignment with preventive StaRUG Proceedings and operative restructuring of the German retail business

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial realignment with preventive StaRUG Proceedings and operative restructuring of the German retail business



19-Apr-2023 / 12:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





(Halle/Westphalia, 19 April 2023) GERRY WEBER International AG will make a notification of the proposed restructuring in accordance with the German Business Stabilisation and Restructuring Act (Unternehmensstabilisierungs- und restrukturierungsgesetz in short: StaRUG) at the competent local court (Amtsgericht) of Essen today.

As part of the proposed restructuring, the companys financial indebtedness shall be reduced significantly and thereby create a material prerequisite to collect new funds. The negotiations with the essential creditors of the company to implement the proposed restructuring and raise fresh funds will be held in the next few weeks in order to be able to quickly put a restructuring plan to the vote. Part of the proposed restructuring is to be a capital reduction to zero which might lead to an uncompensated exit of the current shareholders of the company and the termination of the stock listing of the shares in GERRY WEBER International AG. The new financing structure is intended to secure the company until 2026.

Parallel to the proposed restructuring at the level of GERRY WEBER International AG, GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH, a 100% subsidiary in which the German retail activities of the group are combined, will apply to the competent local court (Amtsgericht) in Bielefeld for the order of self-administration proceedings in accordance with section 270a of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung InsO). Through the self-administration proceedings, the business operations of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH, which will initially be continued in full, are to be thoroughly operationally restructured. Dr Christian Gerloff, who has already accompanied the company as general representative during the restructuring in 2019, has joined the management of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH as restructuring officer in this context.

Other companies of the GERRY WEBER group are not affected by the above measures. Apart from the above, the business operations of the group will continue without restrictions.

The annual accounts of GERRY WEBER International AG and the group accounts of GERRY WEBER group will not be published on 28 April 2023 as announced, but the publication will only occur after the implementation of the restructuring concept.

The management board

Notifying person:

Florian Frank

Member of the management board

Tel.: +49 5201 185-140

ir@gerryweber.com