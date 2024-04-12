EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023



12-Apr-2024 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023

Berlin, April 12, 2024. Based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” – WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) assumes to have closed the fiscal year 2023 with an EBIT adjusted of presumably EUR -142.9 million (forecast: EUR -37 to -27 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -185.1 million (forecast: EUR -52 to -42 million) as well as an equity of EUR 210.3 million.

The deviation is mainly due to further impairments of financial receivables in the amount of EUR 100.5 million, which the Executive Board decided to carry out today for reasons of risk provisioning after it became aware of new information on the financial situation of the debtors concerned. In addition, a partial write-down of EUR 29.7 million was made today on real estate projects held as inventories.

The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

The Company will publish its final financial figures and the annual report 2023 on 30 April 2024.



Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de