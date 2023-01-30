SMI 11'380 0.4%  SPI 14'602 0.3%  Dow 33'773 -0.6%  DAX 15'126 -0.2%  Euro 1.0039 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'159 -0.5%  Gold 1'923 -0.3%  Bitcoin 21'043 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9252 0.4%  Öl 84.9 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Familienkonzerne in der Schweiz spielen auch weltweit oben mit
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
GE HealthCare-Aktie im Plus: GE HealthCare verzeichnet weniger Gewinn
Ford-Aktie tiefer: Ford ruft Hunderttausende Autos wegen mangelhafter Kameras zurück
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie [Valor: 110606428 / ISIN: DE000A255F11]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2023 21:26:23

EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

FRIEDRICH VORWERK
18.30 EUR -10.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

30-Jan-2023 / 21:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

Tostedt, 30 January 2023 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, achieved an exceptionally high revenue of 109 million in the fourth quarter based on preliminary figures, which corresponds to a growth of 56% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. A major reason for the strong increase in revenues are infrastructure projects in the Natural Gas segment, which were realised under high time pressure and with extensions that were commissioned on short notice in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2022, revenues of FRIEDRICH VORWERK reached 368 million and thus significantly exceeded the guidance of more than 320 million.

According to preliminary figures, the strong revenues in the fourth quarter are accompanied by an unexpectedly weak EBIT of 2.8 million, which corresponds to a margin of 2.6%. The reasons for the weak margin lie primarily in the limited personnel resources, which had to be compensated by subcontractors at short notice due to the high completion pressure in the critical infrastructure projects and the extended project scopes. This led to a significant deviation in the results of the revenue-driving projects. Significant cost increases in material procurement as well as the ongoing restructuring of the Puhlmann Group exerted additional pressure on the margin. As a result of an averted cyberattack at the end of the year, profitability was also burdened and visibility limited. For the 2022 financial year, this results in an adjusted EBIT of 33.8 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.2%, which is significantly below the forecast.

In the current financial year 2023, the management of FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects lower revenues, which take into account the limited personnel resources. At the same time, numerous major projects in the Electricity segment are scheduled for 2024, which will already tie up significant planning and engineering resources in this year without making major revenue contributions. In total, the management expects revenues of more than 300 million for the transition year 2023. Due to the continuing cost pressure for materials and personnel, the EBITDA margin for the current financial year is expected to remain at the level of the previous year. The EBIT margin will be below the level of 2022 due to the past investments.

The full annual report for the year 2022 will be published on 30.03.2023 at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de.

Contact Details

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170

 

30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1547111

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547111  30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547111&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:59 UBS KeyInvest: Überraschendes Signal aus dem hohen Norden
09:39 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care gesucht
09:34 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
09:17 Vontobel: derimail - 25.00% p.a. Autocallable BRC auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia mit 55% Barriere
08:44 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
07:58 Schweizer Börse auf Richtungssuche
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'823.44 19.61 I1SSMU
Short 12'062.16 13.87 IQSSMU
Short 12'538.41 8.75 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'379.64 30.01.2023 17:31:43
Long 10'914.29 19.28 MWSSMU
Long 10'678.05 13.87 A2SSMU
Long 10'196.59 8.75 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed erhöht Zinsen langsamer: Endet der Aufwärtstrend des US-Dollars?
"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS hat bis Kriegsbeginn offenbar Millionenbeträge von russischen Oligarchen verwaltet
Erste Schätzungen: Palantir stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips will nochmal Tausende Mitarbeiter entlassen - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Erwartungen
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Logitech-Aktie leichter: CEO Bracken Darrell sieht Logitech mit zahlreichen Unsicherheiten konfrontiert
Novartis-Aktie höher: Ex-Novartis-Chef wollte 2013 im Kanton Zug keine Steuern zahlen - EMA gibt Sandoz-Medikament gute Bewertung
Ausblick: UBS mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten letztlich höher. In Frankfurt wurden leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.