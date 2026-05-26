Fresenius Medical Care Aktie 520878 / DE0005785802
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26.05.2026 08:57:24
EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG resolves share buyback program with a total volume of around EUR 1 billion in tranches
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Bad Homburg, May 26, 2026 – Fresenius Medical Care AG (“Company”) has decided to conduct the next share buyback program with a volume of around EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs) in tranches within 12 months after the start of the program.
The execution of the share buyback program in tranches is planned to commence at short notice. The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange and are to be predominantly redeemed and, to a significantly lesser extent, may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.
The share buyback program is based on the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.
Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com
End of Inside Information
26-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
|E-mail:
|ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785802
|WKN:
|578580
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2333024
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2333024 26-May-2026 CET/CEST
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