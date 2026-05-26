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Fresenius Medical Care Aktie 520878 / DE0005785802

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26.05.2026 08:57:24

EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG resolves share buyback program with a total volume of around EUR 1 billion in tranches

Fresenius Medical Care
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG resolves share buyback program with a total volume of around EUR 1 billion in tranches

26-May-2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bad Homburg, May 26, 2026 – Fresenius Medical Care AG (“Company”) has decided to conduct the next share buyback program with a volume of around EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs) in tranches within 12 months after the start of the program.

The execution of the share buyback program in tranches is planned to commence at short notice. The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange and are to be predominantly redeemed and, to a significantly lesser extent, may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.

Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations

Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com


End of Inside Information

26-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2333024

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2333024  26-May-2026 CET/CEST

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