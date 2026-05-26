EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG resolves share buyback program with a total volume of around EUR 1 billion in tranches

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG resolves share buyback program with a total volume of around EUR 1 billion in tranches



26-May-2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bad Homburg, May 26, 2026 – Fresenius Medical Care AG (“Company”) has decided to conduct the next share buyback program with a volume of around EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs) in tranches within 12 months after the start of the program.



The execution of the share buyback program in tranches is planned to commence at short notice. The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange and are to be predominantly redeemed and, to a significantly lesser extent, may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.



The share buyback program is based on the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.



Contact:

Dr. Dominik K. Heger

Executive Vice President

Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability

& Head of Investor Relations



Fresenius Medical Care AG

Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany

P +49 6172 2685822

Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com

www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com



End of Inside Information

26-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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