05.12.2024 18:34:07

EQS-Adhoc: freenet AG: EBITDA and free cash flow guidance raised due to the one-time sale of IP addresses

freenet
27.12 CHF 2.58%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
freenet AG: EBITDA and free cash flow guidance raised due to the one-time sale of IP addresses

05-Dec-2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Büdelsdorf, 5 December 2024 - freenet AG (ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5) announces that it is increasing its guidance for the financial performance indicators EBITDA and free cash flow for the 2024 financial year, due to the sale of IP addresses.

The EBITDA guidance has been raised to EUR 515 to 530 million (priorly: EUR 500 to 515 million) and the guidance for free cash flow to EUR 285 to 300 million (priorly: EUR 270 to 285 million).

The increase in the guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow is due to the sale of IP addresses no longer needed for the operation of the company's own data center for a total amount of approx. EUR 32 million, which will flow to the company in two tranches (2024: approx. EUR 18 million; 2025: approx. EUR 14 million). The sales revenues will be realised in line with these tranches and are allocated to the Other/Holding segment.



End of Inside Information

05-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2045337

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2045337  05-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

