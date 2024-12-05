EQS-Adhoc: freenet AG: EBITDA and free cash flow guidance raised due to the one-time sale of IP addresses

EQS-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

freenet AG: EBITDA and free cash flow guidance raised due to the one-time sale of IP addresses



05-Dec-2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Büdelsdorf, 5 December 2024 - freenet AG (ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5) announces that it is increasing its guidance for the financial performance indicators EBITDA and free cash flow for the 2024 financial year, due to the sale of IP addresses.

The EBITDA guidance has been raised to EUR 515 to 530 million (priorly: EUR 500 to 515 million) and the guidance for free cash flow to EUR 285 to 300 million (priorly: EUR 270 to 285 million).

The increase in the guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow is due to the sale of IP addresses no longer needed for the operation of the company's own data center for a total amount of approx. EUR 32 million, which will flow to the company in two tranches (2024: approx. EUR 18 million; 2025: approx. EUR 14 million). The sales revenues will be realised in line with these tranches and are allocated to the Other/Holding segment.