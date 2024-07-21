Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
freenet Aktie [Valor: 10575025 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5]
EQS-Adhoc: freenet AG: CEO Christoph Vilanek is not available for an extension of his term of office

EQS-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Personnel
freenet AG: CEO Christoph Vilanek is not available for an extension of his term of office

21-Jul-2024 / 22:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Büdelsdorf, 21 July 2024 – The CEO of freenet AG (Company; ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5), Christoph Vilanek, has informed the Personell Committee of the Supervisory Board of the Company today that he is not available for an extension of his term of office and intends to leave the Management Board of the Company at the end of his term, which, according to his contract, ends on 31 December 2025 at the earliest. The Supervisory Board will initiate the search and selection process for a suitable successor in the short term.



End of Inside Information

21-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1950491

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1950491  21-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

