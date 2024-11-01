EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: provisional debt restructuring moratorium of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
fox e-mobility Aktie [Valor: 135497701 / ISIN: DE000A3EX222]
01.11.2024 17:10:57

fox e-mobility AG: provisional debt restructuring moratorium of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG

fox e-mobility
0.04 EUR -6.67%
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Legal Matter
fox e-mobility AG: provisional debt restructuring moratorium of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG

01-Nov-2024 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of fox e-mobility AG announces:

1. A provisional debt restructuring moratorium has been put in place for the Swiss subsidiary "Fox Automotive Switzerland AG". This will initially provide Fox Automotive Switzerland AG with creditor protection until February 14, 2025, in order to carry out a restructuring. This measure will also secure the subsidiary's assets, which mainly consist of patents, trademark design and construction data from MIA. The moratorium was approved by the relevant Swiss court and will be monitored by a court appointed independent professional.

2. The moratorium had become necessary in order to avoid insolvency caused by the suspension of liquidity support provided by fox e-mobility AG as the parent company. The suspension of liquidity support was caused by the ongoing default of the US/Korean investor.

3. The operational business of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG and thus the vehicle development are not affected by this provisional measure.

4. As a consequence of the moratorium, and based on principle of accounting prudence, a significant impairment loss with regard to the current book value of the subsidiary (EUR 73.5 million) needs to be accounted for at this point. This loss is likely to amount to more than 50% of the current book value of the share capital and will require the convening of an extraordinary general meeting and capital measures.

5. The company will prepare an interim balance sheet as of 31 October 2024.

6. The submission of the audited annual financial report for the financial year 2023 will be postponed and a new date will be announced shortly.



End of Inside Information

01-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A3EX222
WKN: A3EX22
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2021189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2021189  01-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

