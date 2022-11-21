SMI 11'085 0.4%  SPI 14'161 0.3%  Dow 33'764 0.1%  DAX 14'380 -0.4%  Euro 0.9820 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'909 -0.4%  Gold 1'739 -0.7%  Bitcoin 15'313 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9591 0.5%  Öl 87.4 -0.4% 
21.11.2022 19:15:33

EQS-Adhoc: Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman

Linus Digital Finance
3.84 EUR -7.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman

21-Nov-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman

Berlin, 21 November 2022 - The Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, today informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to move to the Supervisory Board when his appointment as member of the Management Board expires on 24 January 2023, citing personal reasons. With support of the majority shareholder of the company, the Supervisory Board intends to formally appoint David Neuhoff, who founded the company in 2016, in the coming weeks. David Neuhoff will replace the current Supervisory Board member Christian Vollmann, who will resign as of 24January 2023. David Neuhoff is also expected to take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board in the future.

The Supervisory Board today also appointed Lucas Boventer and Dr Christopher Danwerth as ordinary members of the Management Board until the end of the 2025 financial year. Both have already been appointed as deputy members of the Management Board with effect from 1 October 2022. They will lead the company as Co-CEOs.

 

Contact:

Lucas Boventer
Management Board
Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 5
10178 Berlin
+49 (0) 30 629 3968 10
ir@linus-finance.com

21-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 5
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@linus-finance.com
Internet: www.linus-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A2QRHL6
WKN: A2QRHL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1492979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1492979  21-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

