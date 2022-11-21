EQS-Adhoc: Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman

EQS-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman



21-Nov-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Founder and CEO of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, to join the companys Supervisory Board with the prospect of becoming its chairman Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Infineon Technologies AG / Tesla Inc. 119324108 56.00 % 20.00 % Idorsia AG 119324109 55.00 % 19.40 % Credit Suisse / UBS 119324110 59.00 % 18.00 % Berlin, 21 November 2022 - The Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Linus Digital Finance AG, David Neuhoff, today informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to move to the Supervisory Board when his appointment as member of the Management Board expires on 24 January 2023, citing personal reasons. With support of the majority shareholder of the company, the Supervisory Board intends to formally appoint David Neuhoff, who founded the company in 2016, in the coming weeks. David Neuhoff will replace the current Supervisory Board member Christian Vollmann, who will resign as of 24January 2023. David Neuhoff is also expected to take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board in the future. The Supervisory Board today also appointed Lucas Boventer and Dr Christopher Danwerth as ordinary members of the Management Board until the end of the 2025 financial year. Both have already been appointed as deputy members of the Management Board with effect from 1 October 2022. They will lead the company as Co-CEOs. Contact: Lucas Boventer

Management Board

Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 5

10178 Berlin

+49 (0) 30 629 3968 10

ir@linus-finance.com 21-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

