Formycon Aktie [Valor: 12194189 / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8]
01.02.2023 23:30:53

EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand

Formycon
87.77 CHF 16.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand

01-Feb-2023 / 23:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Ad hoc announcement // February 1, 2023

Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand

Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) ("Formycon or Company") announces that, following strong demand, the Company has decided to upsize their previously announced capital increase from authorized capital from approx. 5% to in total approx. 6% of the outstanding share capital. The share capital of the Company will be increased from currently EUR 15,128,775.00 to now up to EUR 16,038,775.00 through issuing up to 910,000 new shares, making partial use of the Authorized Capital.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will primarily be used to accelerate the ongoing development of Formycon's proprietary biosimilar candidates (FYB202, FYB206, FYB208, FYB209) to regulatory approval, as well as to expand its biosimilar pipeline and support its organic growth strategy. In addition, Formycon is considering integrating further assets along the value chain into the Company in order to accelerate its development into a highly specialized and globally active company in the biosimilars market segment. The capital measure also serves to strengthen the balance sheet, including the repayment of the drawn amount under the loan facility granted by ATHOS and Active Ownership Capital as part of the ATHOS transaction.

The New Shares will be offered without a prospectus by way of a private placement to selected investors in Germany and in other member states of the European Economic Area who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2 lit. e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. In addition, the New Shares may also be offered to institutional investors in other selected jurisdictions. In the United States of America, the New Shares will only be offered for purchase to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Books have opened earlier today and may close at short notice. Following the private placement, Formycon will be subject to a lock-up obligation with market-standard exemptions for a period of six months.

Important Notice:
This document and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in the United States of America ("USA") or any other jurisdiction. This publication may not be distributed, published or circulated in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offering of shares of the Company.

The distribution of this communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. Formycon AG is listed in the Open Market ("Scale") of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY).

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $60 billion.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

 

01-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1549509

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1549509  01-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Formycon- und Fresenius-Aktien: Formycon und Fresenius Kabi vereinbaren Partnerschaft - Formycon plant Kapitalerhöhung Weiteres Wachstum Der Biosimilars-Entwickler Formycon geht mit dem Immunsuppressivum FYB202 eine Vermarktungskooperation mit Fresenius Kabi ein und will sein Grundkapital im Zuge einer Kapitalerhöhung hochsetzen.
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG erhöht Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG gibt globale Kommerzialisierungsvereinbarung mit Fresenius Kabi für FYB202, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten für Stelara®1 (Ustekinumab), bekannt (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG announces global license agreement with Fresenius Kabi for FYB202, a biosimilar candidate to Stelara®1 (ustekinumab) (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG plant Kapitalerhöhung im Volumen von ca. 5% des Grundkapitals zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums im Wege eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG plans capital increase of approx. 5% of the share capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure to finance further growth (EQS Group)
03.11.22
 EQS-News: Breit wirksames antivirales SARS-CoV-2-Medikament FYB207 zeigt in präklinischen Studien längere Halbwertszeit und verbesserte Wirksamkeit durch optimiertes Moleküldesign (EQS Group)
03.11.22
 EQS-News: Broad-acting antiviral SARS-CoV-2 drug FYB207 shows longer half-life and improved efficacy through optimized molecular design in preclinical studies (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed erhöht wie erwartet die Leitzinsen: SMI beendet Handelstag schwächer -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street dreht letztlich noch ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün

Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Mittwoch zurück. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen vorsichtig zu. Nach der moderaten Zinserhöhung und den Fed-Aussagen schafften die US-Börsen noch den Sprung über die Nulllinie und schlossen deutlich fester. In Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

finanzen.net News

