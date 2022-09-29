Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2022 18:46:50

EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Updated Guidance 2022

Flughafen Wien AG: Updated Guidance 2022

29-Sep-2022 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

29.09.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Traffic development in the full year 2022 will improve to 29 million passengers for the Flughafen Wien Group (previously: 28 million passengers) and to 23 million passengers for Vienna Airport (previously: 22 million passengers) compared to the guidance of 13 June 2022. This results in a further improvement of the net result to a figure of at least 115 million (previously: at least 100 million) compared to the guidance of 2 August 2022.

Based on this positive development of the result, the dividend guidance is confirmed that the Management Board plans to propose to the annual general meeting for the business year 2022 a dividend of at least 60% of the net profit for the period after non-controlling interests.

The updated values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.

 

29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1453643

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1453643  29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

