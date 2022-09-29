EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Updated Guidance 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Flughafen Wien AG: Updated Guidance 2022



29-Sep-2022 / 18:46 CET/CEST

29.09.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Traffic development in the full year 2022 will improve to 29 million passengers for the Flughafen Wien Group (previously: 28 million passengers) and to 23 million passengers for Vienna Airport (previously: 22 million passengers) compared to the guidance of 13 June 2022. This results in a further improvement of the net result to a figure of at least 115 million (previously: at least 100 million) compared to the guidance of 2 August 2022.

Based on this positive development of the result, the dividend guidance is confirmed that the Management Board plans to propose to the annual general meeting for the business year 2022 a dividend of at least 60% of the net profit for the period after non-controlling interests.

The updated values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria

Christian Schmidt

Head of Investor Relations

Flughafen Wien AG

Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126

E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com

Flughafen Wien AG

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria

phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN: AT00000VIE62