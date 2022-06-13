Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Flughafen Wien Aktie
13.06.2022 20:33:38

EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

13-Jun-2022 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

13.06.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Around 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport throughout 2022 and around 28 million for the Flughafen Wien Group (incl. investments).

Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around 640 million (previously 560 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around 260 million (previously 172 million) and a positive net result of at least 80 million (previously 20 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.
 

Information published by:
Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG

13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1374597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1374597  13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

