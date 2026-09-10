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10.09.2026 22:07:13
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board
Hans-Hermann Lotter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE, has resigned from his position as Chairman effective immediately. He personally informed the Supervisory Board of this decision during today’s Supervisory Board meeting. Effective immediately, Stefan Müller was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board on an interim basis.
Hans-Hermann Lotter will furthermore step down from the Supervisory Board on October 10, 2026, at the latest. Martina Pfeifer, Member of the Supervisory Board, will also leave the Supervisory Board on this day.
The Supervisory Board will immediately initiate the search for qualified candidates to serve on the board.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of Investor Relations
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
D-60321 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2397656
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2397656 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise
Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG
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22:10
|EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO mit Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
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22:10
|EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO with changes to the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
22:07
|EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
22:07
|EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX sackt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels ab (finanzen.ch)
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09.09.26
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09.09.26
|EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09.09.26