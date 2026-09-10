Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’740 -0.5%  SPI 19’410 -0.5%  Dow 52’064 -0.6%  DAX 25’361 -0.8%  Euro 0.9443 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’269 -0.7%  Gold 4’317 -1.9%  Bitcoin 62’844 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8134 0.5%  Öl 108.4 7.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Monatliche Dividende: Darum sind Realty Income & Main Street Capital bei Privatanlegern gefragt
Oracle-Aktie zieht an: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen
Micron-Aktie im Blick: KI-Boom erzwingt Umbau der Konzernführung
Aktien von Plug Power, NEL & Co. im Aufwind? Warum die Ölwarnung von Goldman Sachs für Gesprächsstoff sorgt
Kaufsignale für Wachstumsaktien wie NVIDIA, Micron & SpaceX mehren sich - kommt jetzt die grosse Wende?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

flatexDEGIRO Aktie 34205524 / DE000FTG1111

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.09.2026 22:07:13

EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board

flatexDEGIRO
32.17 CHF -0.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board

10-Sep-2026 / 22:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board

Hans-Hermann Lotter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE, has resigned from his position as Chairman effective immediately. He personally informed the Supervisory Board of this decision during today’s Supervisory Board meeting. Effective immediately, Stefan Müller was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board on an interim basis.

Hans-Hermann Lotter will furthermore step down from the Supervisory Board on October 10, 2026, at the latest. Martina Pfeifer, Member of the Supervisory Board, will also leave the Supervisory Board on this day.

The Supervisory Board will immediately initiate the search for qualified candidates to serve on the board.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of Investor Relations
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
D-60321 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


End of Inside Information

10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
EQS News ID: 2397656

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2397656  10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?