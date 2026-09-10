EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board



10-Sep-2026 / 22:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



flatexDEGIRO SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board



Hans-Hermann Lotter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE, has resigned from his position as Chairman effective immediately. He personally informed the Supervisory Board of this decision during today’s Supervisory Board meeting. Effective immediately, Stefan Müller was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board on an interim basis.



Hans-Hermann Lotter will furthermore step down from the Supervisory Board on October 10, 2026, at the latest. Martina Pfeifer, Member of the Supervisory Board, will also leave the Supervisory Board on this day.



The Supervisory Board will immediately initiate the search for qualified candidates to serve on the board.

Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of Investor Relations

flatexDEGIRO SE

Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18

D-60321 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 1700

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



End of Inside Information

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