Finexity Aktie 145007212 / DE000A40ET88
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
11.06.2026 12:40:03
EQS-Adhoc: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes cash capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR 3.4 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
FINEXITY Group (XETRA: FXT) has successfully completed the cash capital increase with subscription rights launched on 8 May 2026.
A total of 95,054 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share. As a result, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3,421,944.00. More than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria.
Through the issuance of the new shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital, the company’s share capital will increase by EUR 95,054.00 from EUR 1,234,670.00 to EUR 1,329,724.00.
The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used primarily to finance further growth, to further develop the company’s institutional-grade infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, and to strengthen the company’s balance sheet structure.
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. This disclosure of inside information has been published via the electronic information distribution system EQS News.
About FINEXITY
FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.
This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.
Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.
¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.
More information at: www.finexity-group.com
Media Contact FINEXITY
Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566
End of Inside Information
11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Finexity AG
|Holzdamm 28-32
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 822 177 20
|E-mail:
|presse@finexity.com
|Internet:
|https://finexity-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ET88
|WKN:
|A40ET8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|2344318
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2344318 11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Finexity AG
Analysen zu Finexity AG
Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue US-Angriffe auf Iran: SMI und DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.