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Finexity Aktie 145007212 / DE000A40ET88

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11.06.2026 12:40:03

EQS-Adhoc: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes cash capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR 3.4 million

Finexity
37.20 EUR -1.59%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes cash capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR 3.4 million

11-Jun-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FINEXITY Group (XETRA: FXT) has successfully completed the cash capital increase with subscription rights launched on 8 May 2026.

A total of 95,054 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share. As a result, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3,421,944.00. More than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria.

Through the issuance of the new shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital, the company’s share capital will increase by EUR 95,054.00 from EUR 1,234,670.00 to EUR 1,329,724.00.
The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used primarily to finance further growth, to further develop the company’s institutional-grade infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, and to strengthen the company’s balance sheet structure.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. This disclosure of inside information has been published via the electronic information distribution system EQS News.
About FINEXITY
FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.

This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.
  
Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.

¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

More information at: www.finexity-group.com
Media Contact FINEXITY                                                                      
Robin Tillmann                                                       Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                                 E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                     Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566


End of Inside Information

11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2344318

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2344318  11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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