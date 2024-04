EQS-Adhoc: FACC AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 01 May 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: FACC AG / Key word(s): Personnel

FACC AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 01 May 2024



The Management Board of FACC AG is pleased to announce that Mr. Florian Heindl has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FACC AG with effect from 1 May 2010.



Florian Heindl has extensive experience in finance and has successfully worked in various management positions in renowned companies. His expertise and leadership skills will make a valuable contribution to the further development and success of FACC AG.



We wish Mr. Heindl every success in his new role and look forward to his addition to the Management Board of FACC AG.



Robert Machtlinger, CEO

