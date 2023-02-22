|
22.02.2023 18:19:43
EQS-Adhoc: FACC AG: Earnings deviate from the outlook communicated for the financial year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: FACC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Ried im Innkreis, 22nd February 2023 - FACC AG has announced that its revenue and earnings for the financial year 2022 are expected to deviate from the guidance. According to initial analyses of the preliminary results as part of the ongoing year-end closing process, the forecasted revenue increase of 10% over the previous year will be exceeded. At the same time, the three-fold increase in the operating result compared to the previous year will not be achieved. Revenue and EBIT are expected to be in the range of EUR 600 million and EUR 5 million respectively.
Reasons for the higher revenue include the one-time settlement of project-related development costs as well as increased demand for product deliveries. Earnings are impacted by difficulties along the supply chain, rising material and energy costs in connection with the geopolitical situation, and the sharp rise in inflation.
22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FACC AG
|Fischerstraße 9
|4910 Ried im Innkreis
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/59/616-0
|Fax:
|+43/59/616-81000
|E-mail:
|office@facc.com
|Internet:
|www.facc.com
|ISIN:
|AT00000FACC2
|WKN:
|A1147K
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1566253
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1566253 22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
