EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

Fabasoft Aktie [Valor: 814216 / ISIN: AT0000785407]
Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

13-Aug-2024 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

Linz, 13 August 2024 – The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 July 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 4 and in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 8 of the AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Shares in Fabasoft AG are to be acquired up to a maximum total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 2,000,000.00 (in words: 2 million euro). Based on the current share price level (XETRA closing price, as of 12 August 2024), this would be approximately 1.3% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out under the leadership of a bank which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provision in Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the repurchase. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The shares may therefore be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 2 July 2024.

The share buyback is expected to start on 15 August 2024 and to last until 30 September 2025 at the latest. Further details will be published by Fabasoft AG prior to the start of the buyback program.

 

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 13 August 2024

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0



End of Inside Information

13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1967343

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1967343  13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

